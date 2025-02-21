Sections
Is an 'Iron Dome' the future of strategic homeland missile defense?
Is an 'Iron Dome' the future of strategic homeland missile defense?
Trump has called for an 'Iron Dome for America.' We speak with two experts about what next step in strategic homeland missile defense might look like.
3 days ago
Latest Videos
What is the cost of the next step in missile defense?
Is it time to develop space-based missile defense?
Is Trump's 'Iron Dome' the future of missile defense? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.22.25
Not even a bullet through the mouth could stop this soldier in Vietnam
How can Congress improve troops' quality of life? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.15.25
Avoiding Rookie Credit Mistakes - Money Minute
Testing the fighting style of the Army of the future
New congressional leaders look to recruitment, retention goals for 2025
‘Courage is our obligation’: What the horrors of Fallujah taught one young soldier
Hegseth says Ukraine can’t return to old borders
New VA Secretary takes office, and more Pentagon updates | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.8.25
Budgeting For Your First Home — Money Minute
See American F-35s land on a Japanese warship
Change comes to the VA as new Secretary takes the helm
Texas troops’ immigration arrest powers, and NATO’s defense spending - Headlines
Trending Now
VA staff told to reply to Musk’s ‘What did you do last week’ email
Trump fires Joint Chiefs chairman, Navy head in DOD leadership purge
Pentagon plans to cut 5,400 probationary workers starting next week
Lawmakers warn Hegseth against political firings of generals
VA secretary emphasizes reforms, accountability for federal workforce