Sections
News
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Education & Transition
Veterans
Military Honor
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
News
Your Army
Air Force Times
Opens in new window
Marine Corps Times
Opens in new window
Navy Times
Opens in new window
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
Opens in new window
Flashpoints
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
Opens in new window
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
Gear Scout
Opens in new window
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Spouses
Education & Transition
Transition Guide
Opens in new window
Pay It Forward
Opens in new window
Veterans
Black Military History
Opens in new window
Congressional Veterans Caucus
Opens in new window
Military Appreciation Month
Opens in new window
Military History
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
Opens in new window
Military Honor
Salute to Veterans
Opens in new window
Service Members of the Year
Opens in new window
Hall of Valor
Opens in new window
Create an Obituary
Opens in new window
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Task Force Violent
Battle Bracket
CFC Givers Guide
Videos
Photo Galleries
Early Bird Brief
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Military Native
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
What’s the future of veterans care? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.21.25
What’s the future of veterans care? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.21.25
A representative from Disabled American Veterans talks about the future of veterans’ care under the Trump administration as its policies take hold.
10 hours ago
Latest Videos
In times of change, how should the VA move ahead? An expert weighs in.
Long-term care for vets is a pressing issue — how should it change going forward?
Should the VA increase its budget in coming years?
Despite being gravely wounded, this Ranger refused to leave his men in the Vietnamese jungle
Troops’ quality of life improvements? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.15.25
How to foster better troops — and more of them — in 2025
Leading House Democrat on military panel on abortion, IVF bills for military women
Is voice-control the future of military drone piloting?
Rep. Chrissy Houlahan pushes for new military abortion access rules
VA secretary addresses whether cuts will hit veteran support programs
VA secretary addresses whether cuts will hit veteran support programs
VA secretary talks about the nature of coming cuts to veterans administration
VA Secretary Doug Collins discusses looming department staff cuts
Firings and spending cuts loom at the Pentagon | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.29.25
What’s the difference between private and federal student loans? — Money Minute
Trending Now
Top Trump officials accidentally shared war plans with media
Army unveils new Mariner and Mountaineer Badges
With FY2025 spending settled, lawmakers shift focus to FY2026 budget
CSM who fought in Panama, Somalia and Iraq dies at 52
US Army rapidly ridding itself of old weapons requirements