Marines show off body armor with lighter vest, plates and more sizes
Marines show off body armor with lighter vest, plates and more sizes
Marine body armor engineers share a glimpse of their new protective gear that features lighter weights, lighter plates and more size options.
7 hours ago
Army Secretary says recruiting centers will be “busting at the seams” after D.C. parade
What options do I have to pay for college? — Money Minute
Take a peek at the “Black Shadow” diver propulsion system for SOF operators
Get hands-on with gas-gun sniper rifles for SOCOM
Can you put a suppressor on a 30mm cannon? One company says yes.
How do you quiet a minigun pouring out 3,000 rounds per minute? Put a huge suppressor on it.
Check out the Gungnir, a variable caliber bullpup rifle design
Minigun and cannon suppressors? Weapons tech goes big | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.6.25
Democratic leader talks VA comms blockade and vets’ care | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.31.25
Credit Lock vs. Credit Freeze: What’s the Difference? — Money Minute
Vets’ Affairs Committee member says VA should be reformed with a scalpel, not a chainsaw
Sen. Richard Blumenthal says uncertainty looms over vets’ care
Can Democrats muster bipartisan support on veterans’ issues?
Blumenthal: Cut waste, but don’t destroy VA and DOD
Telescoping hook, fast ascender offer access tools for special forces troops
Trump orders return to old, Confederate-linked names for 7 Army sites
Army major on trial for rape charges involving more than a dozen women
Soldiers screened for appearance and politics ahead of Trump visit
Georgia Guard activates its first electromagnetic warfare unit
2 veterans arrested in brazen robbery, assault at Washington base