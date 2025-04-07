Sections
News
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Education & Transition
Veterans
Military Honor
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
News
Your Army
Air Force Times
Opens in new window
Marine Corps Times
Opens in new window
Navy Times
Opens in new window
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
Opens in new window
Flashpoints
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
Opens in new window
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
Gear Scout
Opens in new window
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Spouses
Education & Transition
Transition Guide
Opens in new window
Pay It Forward
Opens in new window
Veterans
Black Military History
Opens in new window
Congressional Veterans Caucus
Opens in new window
Military Appreciation Month
Opens in new window
Military History
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
Opens in new window
Military Honor
Salute to Veterans
Opens in new window
Service Members of the Year
Opens in new window
Hall of Valor
Opens in new window
Create an Obituary
Opens in new window
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Task Force Violent
Battle Bracket
CFC Givers Guide
Videos
Photo Galleries
Early Bird Brief
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Military Native
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Senator blocks VA nominees after staffing cut plans | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.5.25
Senator blocks VA nominees after staffing cut plans | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.5.25
Arizona Senator and Marine veteran Reuben Gallego pushes back against what he says are ‘arbitrary’ cuts to VA staff, placing a hold on nominees to the agency.
5 hours ago
Latest Videos
Outlook on changes at the VA | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.29.25
Looking for common ground on VA overhaul
What does it take to become a paratrooper? A look at U.S. training
What’s behind senator’s block on all VA nominees?
Marines show off body armor with lighter vest, plates and more sizes
Sen. Ruben Gallego to block VA nominations until plans to cut staff are dropped
Democratic Rep. says VA shouldn’t adopt ‘DOGE mentality’ in staff cuts
Will DOGE cuts at VA erase PACT Act staffing additions? A House VA leader weighs in
Congressman: No one wants a ‘Hunger Games’ for funding between vets’, civilian spending
Top House Democrat warns VA cuts could hurt vets services
Despite being gravely wounded, this Ranger refused to leave his men in the Vietnamese jungle
What’s the future of veterans care? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.21.25
In times of change, how should the VA move ahead? An expert weighs in.
Long-term care for vets is a pressing issue — how should it change going forward?
Should the VA increase its budget in coming years?
Trending Now
Army slashes mandatory training requirements with regulation update
Army reduces transition job-training time, prioritizing junior troops
Army looks to expand its holistic health program for Guard, Reserve
Army releases names of aviators killed in Apache crash near Fort Campbell
Army IDs 3 of 4 soldiers killed in Lithuania training accident