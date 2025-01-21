With President Donald Trump’s inauguration now finished, the Senate will return to work this week confirming key roles in his new administration.

On Tuesday, Senate committees will hold a pair of confirmation hearings postponed last week: Former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins to serve as the next Veterans Affairs secretary and current New York Rep. Elise Stefanik to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Throughout the week, lawmakers are expected to hold committee and full-chamber votes on various nominees, including Trump’s pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, and his pick for secretary of state, Marco Rubio.

On Thursday, the Senate Armed Services Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Army Secretary nominee Daniel Driscoll, the first of Trump’s service secretary picks to be questioned by lawmakers. Other key Pentagon and Veterans Affairs spots will be debated this month and next.

Tuesday, Jan. 21 Senate Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Collins Nomination

The committee will consider the nomination of Doug Collins to serve as Veterans Affairs secretary.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Stefanik Nomination

The committee will consider the nomination of Elise Stefanik to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.



Wednesday, Jan. 22 House Veterans' Affairs — 10:30 a.m. — 360 Cannon

Community Care

Department officials will testify on veterans’ access to private sector care options through VA’s community care program.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Committee Organization

The committee will adopt rules and policies for the upcoming session.



Thursday, Jan. 23 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Driscoll Nomination

The committee will consider the nomination of Daniel Driscoll to serve as secretary of the Army.



House Veterans' Affairs — 1:15 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Veterans' Firearm Rights

Department officials will testify on veterans’ second amendment rights and the potential impact of department policies on those rights.



Friday, Jan. 24 Senate Veterans' Affairs — 9 a.m. — 418 Russell

Collins Nomination

The committee will vote on the nomination of Doug Collins to serve as Veterans Affairs secretary.





