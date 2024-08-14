The Air Force Falcons football team has unveiled new special edition threads for a game during its upcoming season — and they’re primed to make uniform nerds weak in the knees.

The Nike Air Power Legacy Series uniform, featuring a red and black color palette, will be worn for the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Oct. 5 game against rival Navy, according to an Aug. 13 release. The game will be played in Falcon Stadium and broadcast on CBS.

The uniform’s red accents invoke the scarlet berets of Special Tactics Combat Controllers. The top of the helmet showcases the AFSOC’s winged dagger insignia, which represents the “swift and silent mobilization of forces,” according to the release.

The front bumper of the helmet references the Special Tactics Combat Control motto, “First there,” while the back of the helmet honors part of the AFSOC motto, “Any place, Any time, Anywhere.”

A sticker on the back of the helmet honors the AFSOC logo with a lightning bolt, green feet, and a dagger.

The left shoulder is adorned with one of three Air Force Special Tactics badges, and a dagger on the left leg of the uniform symbolizes the Special Operations Command.

The players’ names will be emblazoned across the right chest of the uniform, providing an adequate reference point for opponents to put some respect on one’s name.

Special Tactics Officers are tasked with leading special reconnaissance, strike, and recovery missions, according to the Air Force.

Airmen who become combat controllers are highly specialized, FAA-certified air traffic controllers who are trained in scuba, parachuting, and snowmobiling.

The Air Force Special Operations Command is based at Hurlburt Field, Florida.

The first iteration of the Air Power Legacy Series uniforms were unveiled in 2016.

The Air Force opted to use restraint for the Falcons’ announcement, knowing the threads could speak for themselves.

Instead, the press release used straightforward language and subtle images of Air Force players manning gun turrets and posing moodily in the shadows.

Let the games begin.

