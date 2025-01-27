The Air Force is reinstating a basic training class Monday that was suspended last week for revisions, with its materials on World War II-era Black and female pilots intact but diversity, equity and inclusion components removed.

The Air Force originally halted its basic military training course on “airmindedness” on Jan. 23, days after President Donald Trump issued a sweeping order barring DEI programs from the federal government and military. That class included videos on the Tuskegee Airmen and Women’s Airforce Service Pilots, or WASPs, who were the first Black and female pilots, respectively, to fly for the military.

An internal message leaked online Friday indicated videos on the Tuskegee Airmen and WASPs were pulled immediately from the class to comply with Trump’s DEI orders. The Air Force clarified Saturday that the videos themselves were not targeted for removal, but that BMT classes including diversity-related materials were temporarily suspended for review.

A revised class on “airmindedness” is going into place Monday, Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, head of Air Education and Training Command, said in a Sunday statement. That class will include material on the Tuskegee and WASP pilots.

“No curriculum or content highlighting the honor and valor of the Tuskegee Airmen or Women Airforce Service Pilots has been removed from basic military training,” Robinson said. “The block in which these lessons were taught included DEI material which was directed to be removed. We believe this adjustment to curriculum to be fully aligned with the direction given in the DEI executive order.”

No Air Force or Space Force recruits will miss the training, he said, although the training was delayed for one group of trainees.

Robinson said the revised training “focuses on the documented historic legacy and decorated valor with which these units and airmen fought for our nation in World War II and beyond.”

“The Air Force has not removed these airmen’s incredible heritage from any training,” Robinson added. “Their personal examples of service, sacrifice and combat effectiveness are illustrative of the core values, character and warrior ethos necessary to be an airman and [Space Force] guardian.”

The news about the course’s removal created an uproar over the weekend.

Tuskegee Airmen Inc., a nonprofit formed by some of the members of the “Red Tails” that focuses on preserving their legacy, said in a Saturday night statement that the group was “disappointed and strongly opposed” to the removal of the videos, and called on Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to take immediate action to restore them.

The Tuskegee Airmen flew P-51 Mustangs, pictured, and P-47 Thunderbolts to escort U.S. bombers over Europe as they pounded Nazi Germany. (Air Force)

“The service and sacrifice of the Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots … are an essential part of American history and carried significant weight in the World War II veteran community,” Tuskegee Airmen Inc. said. “We believe the content of these courses does not promote one category of service member or citizen over another. They are simply a part of American military history that all service members should be made aware of.”

After the Air Force stated its intention to restore the course, Tuskegee Airmen Inc. national president Leon Butler on Sunday praised the service for acting quickly.

“We look forward to the training courses being restored to their original state so that airmen and guardians can continue to learn about the important legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots,” Butler said.

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Alabama, praised the Tuskegee Airmen and called the removal of the materials “malicious compliance” in a Sunday post on X, formerly Twitter. Hegseth soon responded, “Amen! We’re all over it Senator. This will not stand.”

Hegseth posted about the class again a few hours later, thanking Britt and saying “This has been immediately reversed.”

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin issued a statement Monday afternoon in which he reiterated that no content related to the Tuskegee Airmen and WASPs was removed from basic training, and their achievements will continue to be taught to airmen.

“The historic legacy and decorated valor these airmen embodied during World War II and beyond will continue to guide our newest recruits and all who serve in our ranks,” Allvin said.

Allvin also stressed the service would “faithfully execut[e]” all orders from the president, including those related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“From day one, I directed our Air Force to implement all directives outlined in the executive orders issued by the president swiftly and professionally — no equivocation, no slow-rolling no foot-dragging,” Allvin said. “When policies change, it is everyone’s responsibility to be diligent and ensure all remnants of the outdated policies are appropriately removed, and the new ones are clearly put into place.”

“Disguising and renaming are not compliance, and I’ve made this clear,” Allvin said. “If there are instances of less-than-full compliance, we will hold those responsible accountable.”

