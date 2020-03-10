Army CID investigates Fort Hood death

Army Criminal Investigation Division agents are investigating an on-post death at Fort Hood, officials said Monday night.

Spc. Christopher Wayne Sawyer, 29, was found unresponsive Thursday at his base residence before being declared deceased.

“[CID agents] do not suspect foul play at this time, but have not completely ruled it out while they continue a very thorough death investigation,” Fort Hood officials said in a statement.

Sawyer’s home of record is listed as Longview, Washington. He entered the Army in October 2017 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic and was assigned in May 2018 to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family of Specialist Christopher Sawyer and the loved ones most closely affected by this tragedy," said Col. Michael Schoenfeldt, 1st ABCT commander. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of any member of our IRONHORSE team and we will mourn this loss as an organization.”

Sawyer's awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Fort Hood officials said that no further information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigative process.

No photo of the deceased soldier was immediately available.