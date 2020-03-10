Soldier charged in accidental death of comrade in Syria

A 101st Airborne Division trooper has been charged in the accidental death of a fellow soldier while they were deployed to Syria last year.

Spc. Jesse E. Spyker, 20, was charged with one specification of dereliction of duty, one specification of reckless endangerment, one specification of involuntary manslaughter and one specification of negligent homicide, according to Lt. Col. Charles Barrett, a 101st spokesman.

The charges come from the death of Pfc. Michael Thomason, a fellow 101st trooper, who was killed in Kobani, Syria, on April 29, 2019, Task and Purpose first reported. Two other soldiers are also under consideration for additional charges, Barrett said.

Spyker was arraigned Feb. 28, but a trial date has not been set by the military judge. Spyker could not be reached for comment.

The 101st declined to provide Spyker’s charge sheets. Army regulation leaves it up to commander discretion whether or not to release those documents, Barrett said.

In this case, the commander opted not to do so, citing the redactions that would be required and the fluid nature of the criminal case, he added.

“Up to a certain point, the charges can also be changed,” Barrett cautioned.

Thomason, 28, was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, at the time of his death. He was posted to Kobani, a city near the Syrian-Turkish border, at a time of heightened tensions with Turkey, local U.S. partner forces and other regional players.

Thomason’s sister, Amber Martinez, said in an interview with WJBK-TV in Detroit that her family was told by military officials her brother died in a non-combat shooting, but offered little else in terms of the details of the incident.

She said he was supposed to be on patrol at the time of his death.