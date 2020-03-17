Soldiers: Tell us your coronavirus story

Army Times wants to hear from soldiers about how things are changing at your base and at home, either stateside and overseas, in terms of work, PT, family life and more.

Please reach out and include contact information. If you want to remain anonymous, we will withhold publication of your name at your request, but we would like to know who you are and where you’re stationed.

You can email the editor, Sarah Sicard to ssicard@militarytimes.com, senior Army reporter Kyle Rempfer at krempfer@militarytimes.com, or ground combat reporter Todd South tsouth@militarytimes.com.