60 Vermont Army National Guard soldiers deploy Tuesday

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — More Vermont Army National Guard soldiers are heading overseas.

WCAX-TV reports that 60 soldiers are leaving Tuesday for U.S. Central Command, which covers the Middle East.

Vermont National Guard breaks ground on new mountain warfare school facility The new 82,668-square-foot facility is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.

About 950 Vermont Guard members are being deployed to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, throughout the first few months of this year as part of a larger federal mission, the news station reported.