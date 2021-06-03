New networked night vision for soldiers. Marines? You’ll have to wait

Military Times gets an inside look at the newest enhanced vision goggles headed for the Army, with thermal detection, directional headings and attachments that let troops see around corners. The new goggles by L3Harris have already been fielded to about 6,000 troops, with more to come. Reporter Todd South dons out the new gear and tests out the top features.

WASHINGTON – The Army has already seen an estimated 6,000 of its newest, most advanced night vision goggles fielded to troops over the past two years.

Most of that has gone to the active duty side.

If it’s recent budget request is approved, 7,118 more pairs of Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular will be in troops hands by the end of next year.

More than 5,000 are headed to close combat forces on active duty while another 1,600 will flow to the Army National Guard and the Army Reserve will get 439 devices.

But not every soldier will be getting the goggles soon. Nor will Marines.

The current Army budget request calls for fielding a total of 108,251 sets, which would cover the infantry, reconnaissance and combat engineers attached to infantry in the coming years.

The Marines are tied in with the ENVG-B program, as well, having sent jarheads to help test and evaluate the device. But for now, they’ve gone instead with the Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle, according to officials.

Navy budget request documents show Marines added $10 million to equip one infantry battalion and three combat engineer companies with the SBNVG.

The SBNVG device provides white phosphorous I2 vision and thermal imaging as well as hand or helmet-mounted controls, much like the ENVG-B. However, it does not allow for software networking, so Marines may not have the ability to use the goggle for navigation or wirelessly link to a weapon-mounted camera sight that allows for rapid target acquisition like the ENVG-B.

The ENVG-B system connects to the smartphone-based Nett Warrior system and Android Tactical Kit, which allows developers to build applications that it can access.

Soldiers can use the ATK with augmented reality applications to overlay map graphics and blue force tracking capabilities for increased situational awareness, communication and mission planning across day and night operations, according to an Army statement.

They can also add enemy icons on the system and share with others across their network.

Budget documents show that the Marines seem to be leaving open a possible switch or upgrade in a program they’ve dubbed, “Future Night Vision Goggle.”

They are looking to that program to supplement the SBNVG that will couple the goggle with a “thermal sensor, heads up display and have the capability to connect to a tactical network.”

Military Times recently visited the Washington office of L3 Harris Technologies, one of two companies providing the ENVG-B to the Army under a $442 million contract issued in October. Elbit Systems of America is the other company building the device under the contract.

The goggle provides a white phosphorus display that far exceeds the shaded, grainy green glow of past devices such as the common PVS-14. The user can link their goggle to the Family of Weapons Sights-Individual attached to their rifle or carbine to see what’s at the other end of their barrel using the Rapid Target Acquisition software.

The Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular, or ENVG-B, uses image intensification, infrared sensors and augmented reality enhancements. (Army)

The binocular view gives actual depth perception, a challenge with the older monocular PVS-14 and other night vision devices.

The RTA view can be displayed in three ways. First is a circular weapon sight view that floats as the weapon is moved in the goggle vision. Second is a picture-in-picture mode, much like on a standard television. Third is making the RTA view from the weapon sight the full screen seen through the goggle.

The goggle also provides thermal vision. That comes in either a reverse negative “black hot,” where the heat source is dark and the background is white, or in “white hot,” where the heat source is white and the background is black. Both provide contrast options that help heat jump into view quickly.

Lastly, outline mode gives a near-1980s music video feel with heat lines outlining the source. The view shows contrasts between materials, making equipment, weapons and devices identifiable in detail.

Users on patrol can also select a navigation mode that will give them their compass heading in the top of their view.

L3 Harris has provided more than 6,000 pairs of a “directed requirement” version of the goggle, which is a dark black version with the helmet mount, goggle and battery pack and processor.

The more permanent version is still undergoing testing and evaluation. It is similar, but slightly more ruggedized and tan colored.

Leith Ames, director of business development for L3Harris, said goggles have already gone to the 101st Airborne Division, 25th Infantry Division and 82nd Airborne Division.

Ames is a retired Army officer who previously worked in acquisitions for both the Army and Special Operations Command.

The current version is now being tested by soldiers at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana, Ames said. The device has gone through a few rotations with units at JRTC.

Soldiers with the 101st also spent three weeks testing the device at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, earlier this year, according to an Army statement.