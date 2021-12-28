A former Army National Guard member was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison Dec. 17 for production of child pornography.

Derek Wayne Baldwin, 37, pled guilty June 11, admitting that he set up a hidden camera in a bathroom and recorded a child changing clothes and showering, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma.

Baldwin confessed to sharing images from the recording via the internet, but as part of his plea deal the individual count of distribution of child pornography was dropped.

His sentence includes 10 years of supervised release after completing 300 months in federal prison, and he will pay an unspecified amount in restitution to the victim.

Baldwin will also be listed on the Sex Offenders Registry for Oklahoma.

In his decision regarding Baldwin’s sentence, Senior U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton noted the seriousness of the offense, highlighting “the exploitation of those who are most vulnerable,” according to the press release.

At the time of his arrest, Baldwin was serving at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, but has since been discharged from the Army National Guard. The Army could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

The name of the victim has not been released due to their status as a minor.

The case was investigation by the Oklahoma City division of Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bow Bottomly.

Rachel is a Marine Corps veteran, Penn State alumna and Master's candidate at New York University for Business and Economic Reporting.