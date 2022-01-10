As soldiers in warmer climes don an extra layer for their brisk winter breeze or break out the shovel should they face that rare snowstorm, others up at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, spent some field time skiing, dragging sleds for group tent set ups and building survival shelters from scratch.
Check out the gallery below:
Soldier winter training Fort McCoy Soldiers practicing skiing as part of the Cold Weather Operations Course at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin in January 2022 (Scott Sturkol/Army)
Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War.
