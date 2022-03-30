This story was first published in the Fayetteville Observer.

A soldier pronounced dead at the hospital after being found unresponsive in a parked vehicle on Fort Bragg on Friday was identified as Maj. Eric “Adam” Ewoldsen, according to a statement from Fort Bragg’s U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

Ewoldsen, 38, was pronounced dead at Womack Army Medical Center, officials said.

“The sudden loss of Adam is a tragedy to his family, friends and fellow soldiers,” said Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, U.S. Army Special Operations Command commanding general. “He was an outstanding officer and teammate, and he will be sorely missed.

“We will mourn his passing, and support his family through this difficult time.”

The Army Criminal Investigation Division is handling the probe into Ewoldsen’s death, a USASOC spokeswoman said. A cause of death was not released.

Officials also did not release the time and location where Ewoldsen was found.

A native of Greer, South Carolina, Ewoldsen entered the Army in 2007 as an infantry officer. His duty assignments included stints with the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division at Fort Richardson, Alaska, in 2008; the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning, Georgia, in 2010; and the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, in 2012.

His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal (fourth award); Meritorious Service Medal (second award); Army Commendation Medal (third award); Army Achievement Medal; Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Afghanistan Campaign Medal (three campaign stars); Iraq Campaign Medal (three campaign stars); Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon (third award); NATO Medal; Ranger Tab; Combat Infantryman Badge; Expert Infantryman Badge; Military Free Fall Parachutist Badge; and Parachutist Badge. the statement said.

This article was authored by Fayetteville Observer’s military and crime editor, F.T. Norton. He can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.