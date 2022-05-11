Two soldiers assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group were injured after they missed their intended drop zone during parachute training Tuesday afternoon and landed in a local neighborhood near Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

“One soldier was transported to a local medical facility and is currently in critical but stable condition,” 1st Special Forces Command spokesman Maj. Rick Dickson said. “The second soldier received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.”

The soldiers were trying to land on St. Mere Eglise Drop Zone when they performed the jump using static-line parachutes at about 3:30 p.m., Dickson told Army Times. He did not immediately respond to a follow-up question asking what type of aircraft the soldiers jumped from.

Following the incident, training was temporarily suspended, Dickson said. The incident is now under investigation, he added.

Dickson also expressed his gratitude to local authorities and members of the community who he said immediately responded to the incident to provide assistance.

Kyle Rempfer is an editor and reporter who has covered combat operations, criminal cases, foreign military assistance and training accidents. Before entering journalism, Kyle served in U.S. Air Force Special Tactics and deployed in 2014 to Paktika Province, Afghanistan, and Baghdad, Iraq. Follow on Twitter @Kyle_Rempfer