This story was first published in The Fayetteville Observer.

PINEBLUFF — A Greensboro man was arrested Tuesday in a Moore County shooting that left a Fort Bragg soldier dead and four others injured, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

Malik Anthony Williams, 25, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Staff Sgt. Keith Wright Jr., 29.

The Fort Bragg-based 1st Special Forces Command said that Wright, originally from Petersburg, Virginia, was assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Special Forces Group, as a supply and logistics specialist.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at a gathering at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Primrose Path in Pinebluff.

Holly Smith, 50, of Aberdeen; Desmond Jones, 45, of Southern Pines; Calyndell Miller, 24, of Raeford; and Tony Williams, 33, of Southern Pines, were also shot but survived.

Smith and Jones were flown to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill with serious injuries and were listed in stable condition Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Miller and Williams were taken to Moore Regional First Health in Pinehurst with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

As of Sunday, investigators were working to identify witnesses to the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office news release.

According to 1st Special Forces Command, Wright joined the Army in 2012 and was a combat veteran who deployed in support of overseas contingency operations in 2015 and 2016.

He arrived at Fort Bragg in 2019.

“Keith was a team player and always willing to help his teammates in 3rd Group,” said Col. John D. Bishop, commander of 3rd Special Forces Group, 1st Special Forces Command. “He was a caring friend, a non-commissioned officer, and everyone that knew him understood how important his family was to him.

“Keith and his family will always be part of the Tribe. Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with his loved ones through this unimaginably difficult time.”

Wright’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon and the Army Parachutist Badge.

Anyone with information about Saturday’s shooting is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931 or provide information through the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.