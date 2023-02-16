Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information about the crash from The Associated Press.

A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard crashed near Huntsville, Alabama, Wednesday, killing the two people on board, U.S. military officials told The Associated Press.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed on Twitter that the crash involved a UH-60 helicopter. The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in Madison County, about 15 miles south of the state’s border with Tennessee, according to local media reports. Local news outlets showed large plumes of black smoke rising from the crash site. Multiple emergency response vehicles were on scene.

“We have no survivors,” said Brent Patterson, an investigator for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

In this image made from video taken from a Nest camera provided by Mia McShan, a cloud of black smoke rises from where a Black Hawk helicopter crashed on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Alabama. U.S. military officials say two people on board were killed. (Mia McShan via AP)

Redstone Arsenal, an Army missile program center about 15 miles south of the crash site, is in full support of the investigation, according to a statement on the post’s Facebook page, but the crash is not connected to Redstone.

“Initial investigations have determined that the incident is not connected to Redstone Arsenal assets, and we will continue to support community authorities as the situation develops,” the statement said.

“I’m deeply saddened by the fatal helicopter crash that happened in Madison County today,” U.S. Rep. Dale Strong said in a tweet. “My heart hurts for those who lost their lives in this tragic incident and for their families as they learn of this news.”

The combat-tested Black Hawk is the primary medium lift helicopter for the U.S. Army performing a wide range of missions that encompass air assault, medevac, combat search and rescue, command and control and VIP transport. A typical crew includes three or four soldiers, and the aircraft can carry an additional 11 soldiers and their gear into battle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Davis Winkie is a senior reporter covering the Army, specializing in accountability reporting, personnel issues and military justice. He joined Military Times in 2020. Davis studied history at Vanderbilt University and UNC-Chapel Hill, writing a master's thesis about how the Cold War-era Defense Department influenced Hollywood's WWII movies.