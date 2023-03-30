This is a developing story.

Nine soldiers were killed when two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters flying out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, crashed Wednesday evening, an official confirmed in a message to Military Times.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. local time in Trigg County, Kentucky, during a “routine training mission,” according to a 101st Airborne Division press release. The helicopters belong to the division.

The release said the crew’s status is “unknown,” but Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on social media that “fatalities are expected.”

Local radio station WKDZ reported the county coroner and as many as 150 emergency personnel responded to the crash.

One witness who lives near the crash site told the outlet they heard “a pop” and “two booms.” Another witness, Trigg County resident Nick Tomaszewski, told local outlet WSMV-TV that he sees helicopters from Fort Campbell pass overhead often, but the two that flew by Wednesday stood out.

“I told my wife, ‘Wow, those look really close tonight’ for whatever reason ... about a minute later, they were coming across and there was a large explosion in the sky almost look like a firework went off. And then the entire tree line lit up.”

In a statement shared to Twitter, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was “devastated to learn about the Army helicopter accident over Kentucky involving our brave 101st Airborne,” adding that his office “is in contact with the Army and authorities on the ground.”

Army Times could not independently verify the details of the crash sequence. Inclement weather does not appear to be a factor, according to weather reports at the time of the crash.

“Right now the focus is on the [s]oldiers and their families who were involved,” division officials wrote in a statement accompanying the release.

In February, Tennessee Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph died when the Black Hawk helicopter they were piloting crashed near Huntsville, Alabama.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Davis Winkie is a senior reporter covering the Army, specializing in accountability reporting, personnel issues and military justice. He joined Military Times in 2020. Davis studied history at Vanderbilt University and UNC-Chapel Hill, writing a master's thesis about how the Cold War-era Defense Department influenced Hollywood's WWII movies. Jon Simkins is a writer and editor for Military Times, and a USMC veteran.