The body of a Marine who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport was returned Sept. 12 to his northern Indiana hometown.

A military procession marked the beginning of memorial services for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana.

Sanchez’s body arrived Sunday morning at Grissom Air Reserve Base near Peru, about 80 miles north of Indianapolis. The procession then headed about 20 miles to Logansport, Indiana.

People lined the route to show their respects, many with American flags, and jets flew overhead as the procession approached downtown. It stopped briefly downtown, where the hearse carrying Sanchez’s body paused under a garrison flag. The procession included Indiana State Police and vehicles carrying Sanchez’s family, followed by thousands of motorcycles.

Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez of Logansport, Indiana, was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, at MCB Camp Pendleton, California. (Marine Corps)

Sanchez was among 17 members of his Logansport High School class who joined the military after their 2017 graduation. He died in the Aug. 26 attack in Kabul, where he had been transferred after serving as a U.S. embassy guard in Jordan, according to his obituary.

A public visitation took place Sept. 13 at LifeGate Church in Logansport, Indiana, with a funeral and burial on Tuesday. Burial took place at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Thousands of people on motorcycles drive past the crowd during the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Indiana. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Planes fly above the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Indiana. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)

People watch the funeral procession pass by for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Indiana. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)

A flag is raised by firefighters before the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto "Bert" Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Indiana. (Christine Tannous/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

A hearse carrying the body of Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez passes during his funeral procession on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Indiana. (Christine Tannous/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Emma Logan, left, and her twin sister, Elly Logan, right, set up an American flag before the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Indiana. (Christine Tannous/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Nancy Martin, left, and her sister Maribel Martin, right, watch motorcycles pass during the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Indiana. (Christine Tannous/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Donnie Louthain watches the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Indiana. (Christine Tannous/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Thousands of people on motorcycles drive past the crowd during the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Indiana. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)