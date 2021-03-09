First lady Jill Biden tours Naval Air Station Whidbey Island

NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — First lady Jill Biden arrived at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island late Tuesday morning, part of her tour of military bases to meet with service families.

She got a close look at a U.S. Navy EA-18G “Growler” electronic warfare attack warcraft, talking with naval personnel. The jet tail was painted red with the insignia of the “Scorpions” squadron.

Helping military children is ‘critical to our national security,’ says first lady First lady listened to discussion of military children with special needs, social-emotional issues during the pandemic, and other issues.

Among those on hand to greet the first lady was Capt. Matthew Arny, commanding officer of the base.

Biden arrived in Washington Monday and visited Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

First lady Jill Biden, left, talks with Lt. Col. Rebecca Christi, right, a pediatrician and mother of four children, during a tour of the new children's museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington state. (Ted S. Warren/Pool via the AP)

On Wednesday, Biden will visit Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

The visits are part of Biden’s push to hear about the challenges military families face and the support they need.