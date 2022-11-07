Land navigation is hard, as any second lieutenant will tell you.

But thanks to modern advancements like the GPS, getting epically lost is more difficult than ever. In the case of one 20-year-old American driver in Germany, however, technology was simply not enough to prevent the individual from Tokyo drifting onto the steps of a 700-year-old church.

Saint Aegidius was rebuilt from 1407 to 1412, and has served as a Catholic Church since. But this is the first time it’s ever been used as a pedestal and parking lot for a Dodge Charger.

The navigation system reportedly brought the unnamed driver to the steps of the church, where the vehicle became stuck, local police told Stripes. Pictures of the mishap showed up first on the popular Facebook page U.S. Army WTF Moments.

Reports didn’t identify the driver, but the church is in Vilseck, home to USAG Bavaria, the biggest U.S. Army training ground in Europe. Locals have deduced it was likely an American soldier — particularly considering the make and model of the car, which is not officially sold in Europe.

Military Times reached out to the public affairs office at USAG Bavaria, which has not responded at the time of this writing.

Observation Post is the Military Times one-stop shop for all things off-duty. Stories may reflect author observations.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digitial Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.

Share: