Watch the unbelievable Blue Angel flyby filmed for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Innovative cinematography is guaranteed to thrill audience members when “Top Gun: Maverick” finally lands in theaters this December.

IMAX cameras in the cockpit of a Super Hornet showcase CGI-free in-flight sequences featuring actors physically in the aircraft bolting through frames of stunning terrain at low altitude.

Director Joseph Kosinski (“Oblivion,” “Only the Brave”) made sure trained pilots, of course, were at the helm (off-camera).

On the topic of low altitude, however, the film’s promotions team recently released a behind-the-scenes look at an extremely low flyby made by a Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet.

The clip, which was first highlighted by The Warzone, is believed to have been filmed as preparation for a shot featuring a hypersonic concept jet roaring low over a guard shack and an onlooking Ed Harris.

Filmmakers likely superimposed the jet, as seen in the film’s second trailer, over the Super Hornet to capture the sequence, The Warzone suggested.

The flyby was likely used for this scene, featured in the film's second trailer. (Paramount Pictures)

“Top Gun: Maverick,” which actor Tom Cruise characterized as “emotional,” promises to be one of the more visually immersive cinematic experiences.

“You will experience what it’s like to be in an F-18, in that cockpit with those pilots,” producer Jerry Bruckheimer said in an interview from the upcoming May issue of Empire Magazine.

Cruise recently confirmed audience expectations when he tweeted that the sequel to the 1986 naval aviation big screen staple would be pushed back six months from its previously scheduled release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know many of you have waited 34 years,” Cruise tweeted Thursday. “Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone.”

Cinema goers can now expect to enjoy the harrowing exploits of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell when the film finally lands in theaters on Dec. 23, 2020.

Check out the flyby in the video below.