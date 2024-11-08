Military, veterans and their families know that Veterans Day means much more than a discount or deal at their local eatery or store.
But as the cost of living continues to stretch everyone’s budget, check out the deals below that honor your service.
Our annual list of verified Veterans Day deals is here to help you navigate offers from restaurants, retail establishments and other businesses. If you plan wisely, you could fortify yourself with free breakfast, lunch and dinner while you head to stores with a trove of in-person and online markdowns.
Check back here before Veterans Day, as we update the list. Contact Karen Jowers at kjowers@militarytimes.com with suggestions.
Food and Drink
- Applebee’s: Offering active duty and other veterans free lunch or dinner from a select menu, Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Also offering a $5 bounce back card for a future visit within a three-week redemption window. Show proof of service.
- Aroma Joe’s: Offering military and other veterans a free 24-ounce beverage on Nov. 11, at its locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, Rhode Island, New York and Connecticut. Show proof of service.
- Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: Offering active duty and veterans a free 5-ounce All American Burger with cheese and choice of side, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11. Show proof of service.
- Bar Louie: Offering active duty and other veterans a free burger Nov. 10-11. Show proof of service. Dine-in only.
- BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Offering active duty and other veterans a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie, with no minimum food purchase, on Nov. 11, dine-in. They’ll also provide a coupon for a free appetizer which can be used between Nov. 12 and Dec. 31.
- Black Rifle Coffee Company: Offering military and other veterans a free 16-ounce coffee on Nov. 11 at Black Rifle Coffee Company Outposts (coffee shops). From Nov. 8-11, offering a 25% discount on retail merchandise at those shops. Also Nov. 8-11, BlackRifleCoffee.com is offering a 40% discount for active duty and other veterans throughout the site, with ID.me verification.
- Bob Evans: Offering active duty and other veterans a free meal from a select menu of seven options, on Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Show proof of service.
- Bonefish Grill: Offering active duty and other veterans a free Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer and a non-alcoholic beverage on Nov. 11. Show proof of service.
- Chick-fil-A: 28 restaurants in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. area are offering active duty and other veterans a free chicken biscuit during breakfast hours or a free original chicken sandwich during lunch/dinner hours. Show proof of service.
- Chicken Salad Chick: Offering active duty and other veterans a free meal with drink on Nov. 11. Available to those in uniform, and those who show proof of service.
- Eddie Merlot’s: Offering active duty and other veterans free Eddie’s Prime Cheeseburger with Fries, Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Show proof of service.
- Farmer Boys: Offering active duty and veterans a free Big Cheese burger on Nov. 11, at participating restaurants. Most of the restaurants are located in California, but some are in Arizona and Nevada. Show proof of service; dine-in only.
- Fogo de Chao: Offering active duty and other veterans a 50% discount off Full Churrasco, and three guests will receive a 10% discount on Nov. 11. Dine-in. These Brazilian steak houses are located in a number of states, with a second Washington, D.C. location opening at The Wharf on Nov. 11.
- Friendly’s: Offering active duty and other veterans a free All American Burger with cheese and a beverage, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Show military ID or honorable discharge document.
- Golden Corral: Offering military and veterans a free buffet meal and drink from 4 p.m. to closing on Nov. 11, their annual Military Appreciation Night.
- Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard: Offering active duty and other veterans a free Deluxe Cheeseburger Combo, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11. Dine-in. Show proof of service. Locations in Colorado and Wyoming.
- Happy Joe’s: Offering active duty and veterans a free lunch smorgasbord with drink, or a free small two-topping pizza, Nov. 11. At participating locations only.
- Hard Rock Cafes: Offering active and retired military a free Legendary Burger on Nov. 11. Accompanying friends and family members can receive the always-available 15% military discount.
- Hooters: Offering active and retired military who present proof of service or military ID, one free meal from a menu of five select entrees on Nov. 11, with purchase of a beverage, at participating restaurants. Dine-in only.
- Kolache Factory: Offering active duty and veterans a free kolache and a cup of coffee, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11. Show proof of service.
- Krystal: Offering active duty and other veterans a free breakfast sandwich from opening until 11 a.m. Nov. 11. Show proof of service.
- Legal Sea Foods: Offering active duty and other veterans free bowl of chowder on Nov. 11, dine in. All locations except airports.
- Logan’s Roadhouse: Offering active duty and other veterans a free meal from a select menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11. Dine-in only, at participating restaurants. Proof of service required.
- Peet’s Coffee: Offering active duty and other veterans a free drip coffee or tea of any size on Nov. 11. Only at Peet’s retail coffee bar locations. Show proof of service.
- Perry’s Steakhouse: Active duty and other veterans receive a 50% discount on dinner-cut pork chop from 4 p.m. to closing on Nov. 11; if dining with a guest purchasing a full dinner entree, the veteran’s pork chop is free. Military ID or proof of service required.
- Playa Bowls: Offering active duty and other veterans a free bowl on Nov. 11, in shop only, and at select locations. Show proof of service.
- QDOBA: Offering active duty and veterans discount of 50% off any full-size entree on Nov. 11 at participating restaurants, with valid military ID. Dine-in only,
- Raising Cane’s: Offering active duty and veterans and their spouses a 10% discount off entire purchase on Nov. 11 when they mention the Hero Discount Program at the register. Show proof of service.
- Red Lobster: Offering active duty and veterans free Veteran’s Shrimp and Chips, on Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Show proof of service. The restaurants offer 10% discount on the check the rest of the year, dine-in, with proof of service.
- Sizzler: Offering active duty and other veterans free lunch from a select menu, from opening until 4 p.m. Nov. 11. All locations except for those in Utah, Idaho and Puerto Rico will participate.
- Starbucks: Offering active duty, veterans and their spouses free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced brewed coffee on Nov. 11 at any U.S. Starbucks location.
- Sullivan’s Steakhouse: Offering active duty and other veterans a free Sullivan’s Signature Angus Burger with Fries, Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Show proof of service.
- Taffer’s Tavern: Offering active duty and other veterans a discount of 50% on plates and handhelds, with valid ID, from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17. Two locations in Georgia.
- Taziki’s: Offering veterans free Grilled Chicken Gyro meal, on Nov. 11, at participating locations. Dine-in only.
- The Greene Turtle: Offering veterans a free meal valued at up to $15 at participating locations with a valid ID on Nov. 11. Dine-in.
- Tim Hortons: Offering active duty and other veterans a free classic donut on Nov. 11. Available in participating restaurants to those in military uniform or with a valid ID.
- Twin Peaks: Offering active duty and retired military a free lunch from a select menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 11, at participating locations.
- Tuscan Brands Restaurants: Offering veterans and their guest a free traditional Italian family style meal from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at the company’s Tuscan Kitchen locations, Tuscan Sea Grill and Bar, and Tuscana Italian Chop House and Wine Bar. These are located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Veterans must call their local restaurant to make a reservation, or reserve online at www.tuscanbrands.com/veterans-eat-free/
- Wendy’s: Offering active duty and other veterans a free breakfast combo, at participating locations during breakfast hours, Nov. 11. Combo includes any beverage, breakfast sandwich and seasoned potatoes. No purchase required. Notify the crew member at the register or show the WeSalute+ card.
- Whataburger: Offering active duty and other veterans a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee, starting on Nov. 11 and continuing every day all year.
- White Castle: Offering active duty and other veterans a free individual combo meal or a breakfast combo meal on Nov. 11. No purchase necessary, but military ID needed.
- Yogurtland: Offering active duty and other veterans a 15% in-store discount on Nov. 11. Show military ID.
Retail
- 4Patriots: Offering active duty and other veterans a free 72-Hour Survival Food Kit for emergency preparedness, on Nov. 11. Contains 20 individual breakfast, lunch and dinner servings and is designed to last 25 years. To receive the free food kit, customers register on the 4Patriots Veterans Day Celebration Event page on Nov. 11 only.
- Academy Sport + Outdoors: Offering active duty and veterans a 10% discount on purchases in stores and online, through Nov. 11. To use the discount online, verify military status with the ID.me buttons on the Shopping Cart page, then paste the promo code into the promo code section on the Shopping Cart page for a single-use redemption. In stores, present military ID.
- Samsung: Through their Military Offers Program, active duty and other veterans and their families can get discounts of up to 30% on phones, tablets, smart watches and other items at Samsung.com. That includes products such as the Tab S10 series, the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6. Also, veterans enrolled in the WeSalute+ program can get discounts of up to 40% on Samsung products.
- Sleep Number: Offering active duty and other veterans additional 10% discount on entire purchase through Nov. 11, with verification of status from SheerID. Get promo code and additional details at sleepnumber.com/pages/military
- Walgreens: Offering active duty and other veterans and their families 20% discount on regularly priced eligible items, from Nov. 8 through Nov. 11. Available at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore. Show proof of service. Walgreens is also offering free rapid COVID-19 and flu testing for veterans during the fall respiratory season, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Services
- AutoNation: Offering active duty, other veterans and their spouses a 20% discount on all services in-store at AutoNation locations nationwide, from Nov. 11-16. Also applies to the AutoNation Mobile Service at the customer’s preferred location. Maximum $300 discount. Show proof of service.
- Great Clips: Offering active duty and other veterans a free haircut on Nov. 11, or a free haircut card to use later.
- Take 5 Oil Change: Offers active duty and other veterans a year-round 25% discount on oil changes at participating locations. Show proof of service.
- UFC GYM: Offering active duty and retired military free 30-day access at UFC GYM and UFC FIT locations. To redeem the offer, call or visit a local club, and register by Nov. 30.
What to know before you go
- Check the fine print and call the participating organization to be sure the offer is available at the time you plan to arrive. That’s especially important in these times of supply chain issues and labor shortages.
- Let the host, cashier, attendant, reservation agent or other relevant employee know up front that you want the discount or deal.
- “Free” isn’t always completely free. A free meal doesn’t always come with a drink, for instance. Be prepared to pay for extras such as taxes (and tip). Most restaurants require patrons to dine in for the deal.
- Call ahead to local establishments to be sure they are aware of, and are participating in, national chain programs. Confirm availability and what type of ID is required.
- Not all offers apply to veterans of all stripes. Be sure you are eligible and you have the appropriate ID/paperwork.
- Not all discounts apply to the entire party. Be sure you’re clear whether family members or guests are covered in the discount.
- It doesn’t hurt to ask a company whether they offer a military discount before you book a reservation or order from your waitress. But don’t act like you expect it.
Karen has covered military families, quality of life and consumer issues for Military Times for more than 30 years, and is co-author of a chapter on media coverage of military families in the book "A Battle Plan for Supporting Military Families." She previously worked for newspapers in Guam, Norfolk, Jacksonville, Fla., and Athens, Ga.