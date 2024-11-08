Military, veterans and their families know that Veterans Day means much more than a discount or deal at their local eatery or store.

But as the cost of living continues to stretch everyone’s budget, check out the deals below that honor your service.

Our annual list of verified Veterans Day deals is here to help you navigate offers from restaurants, retail establishments and other businesses. If you plan wisely, you could fortify yourself with free breakfast, lunch and dinner while you head to stores with a trove of in-person and online markdowns.

Check back here before Veterans Day, as we update the list. Contact Karen Jowers at kjowers@militarytimes.com with suggestions.

Food and Drink

Retail

4Patriots: Offering active duty and other veterans a free 72-Hour Survival Food Kit for emergency preparedness, on Nov. 11. Contains 20 individual breakfast, lunch and dinner servings and is designed to last 25 years. To receive the free food kit, customers register on the 4Patriots Veterans Day Celebration Event page on Nov. 11 only .

. Academy Sport + Outdoors: Offering active duty and veterans a 10% discount on purchases in stores and online, through Nov. 11. To use the discount online, verify military status with the ID.me buttons on the Shopping Cart page, then paste the promo code into the promo code section on the Shopping Cart page for a single-use redemption. In stores, present military ID.

Samsung: Through their Military Offers Program, active duty and other veterans and their families can get discounts of up to 30% on phones, tablets, smart watches and other items at Samsung.com. That includes products such as the Tab S10 series, the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6. Also, veterans enrolled in the WeSalute+ program can get discounts of up to 40% on Samsung products.

Sleep Number: Offering active duty and other veterans additional 10% discount on entire purchase through Nov. 11, with verification of status from SheerID. Get promo code and additional details at sleepnumber.com/pages/military

Walgreens: Offering active duty and other veterans and their families 20% discount on regularly priced eligible items, from Nov. 8 through Nov. 11. Available at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore. Show proof of service. Walgreens is also offering free rapid COVID-19 and flu testing for veterans during the fall respiratory season, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Services

AutoNation: Offering active duty, other veterans and their spouses a 20% discount on all services in-store at AutoNation locations nationwide, from Nov. 11-16. Also applies to the AutoNation Mobile Service at the customer’s preferred location. Maximum $300 discount. Show proof of service.

Great Clips: Offering active duty and other veterans a free haircut on Nov. 11, or a free haircut card to use later.

Take 5 Oil Change: Offers active duty and other veterans a year-round 25% discount on oil changes at participating locations. Show proof of service.

UFC GYM: Offering active duty and retired military free 30-day access at UFC GYM and UFC FIT locations. To redeem the offer, call or visit a local club, and register by Nov. 30.

What to know before you go

Check the fine print and call the participating organization to be sure the offer is available at the time you plan to arrive. That’s especially important in these times of supply chain issues and labor shortages.

Let the host, cashier, attendant, reservation agent or other relevant employee know up front that you want the discount or deal.

“Free” isn’t always completely free. A free meal doesn’t always come with a drink, for instance. Be prepared to pay for extras such as taxes (and tip). Most restaurants require patrons to dine in for the deal.

Call ahead to local establishments to be sure they are aware of, and are participating in, national chain programs. Confirm availability and what type of ID is required.

Not all offers apply to veterans of all stripes. Be sure you are eligible and you have the appropriate ID/paperwork.

Not all discounts apply to the entire party. Be sure you’re clear whether family members or guests are covered in the discount.

It doesn’t hurt to ask a company whether they offer a military discount before you book a reservation or order from your waitress. But don’t act like you expect it.

