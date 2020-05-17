Best pics of the week: May 17, 2020

1 of 10
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Faith Rose sights in on her target on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 6, 2020. Despite the outbreak of COVID-19, rifle ranges are still operating and enabling Marines to complete their yearly qualifications. (Cpl. Kameron Herndon/Marine Corps)
Idaho Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Michael Robinett plays "Taps" at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery that overlooks Boise, Idaho, on May 14, 2020. Robinett was assisting a film crew from the local PBS TV station to shoot video for a Memorial Day presentation. (Thomas Alvarez/National Guard)
Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Stidham, left, and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Rhandy Domigpe stand low-visibility watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) on May 15, 2020, in the East China Sea. (MC3 Sean Lynch/Navy)
F-15E Strike Eagles from the 492nd Fighter Squadron arrive at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, May 5, 2020. (Staff Sgt. Alexandria Brun/Air Force)
Midshipmen toss their covers May 14, 2020, concluding the second swearing-in event for the United States Naval Academy Class of 2020 in Annapolis, Md. (Stacy Godfrey/Navy)
Sgt. Timothy Lee, a paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepares for an airborne operation at Fort Bragg, N.C., on May 7. The airborne operation marks the 82nd Airborne Division’s return to limited training operations while following health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Spc. Hubert D. Delany III/Army)
A Light Armored Vehicle-25 is used to secure a position during a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., March 31, 2020. (Cpl. Corey A. Mathews/Marine Corps)
Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Michael Meneses inspects the flight deck's countermeasure wash-down sprinklers on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on May 16, 2020, in the Pacific Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Javier Reyes/Navy)
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, honored frontline COVID-19 first responders and essential workers with formation flights over Nashville and Little Rock on May 14, 2020. (MC2 Cody Hendrix/Navy)
Four U.S. Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft from the California Air National Guard’s 115th Airlift Squadron, 146th Airlift Wing, Port Hueneme, California, fly in formation during low-level tactical training near Anacapa Island, Calif., May 14, 2020. The tactical training was combined with a flyover a salute by the military to honor medical professionals and other essential workers serving on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis/Air National Guard)
