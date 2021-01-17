Best pics of the week: Jan. 17, 2020

1 of 10
U.S. soldiers with the Virginia National Guard listen to a squad leader briefing after arriving near the Capitol in Washington on, Jan. 13, 2021. (Master Sgt. Matt Hecht/Air National Guard)
2 of 10
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ethan Sawyer conducts route reconnaissance during the 3d Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 11, 2021. (Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon/Marine Corps)
3 of 10
U.S. Army and Italian Army paratroopers conduct airborne operations after exiting a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft at Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, Dec. 10, 2020. (Paolo Bovo/Army)
4 of 10
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender during an n-air refueling mission supporting Operation Octave Quartz with armed over-watch in Africa, Jan. 9, 2020. (Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison/Air Force)
5 of 10
An MV-22 Osprey stages during a night during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel (TRAP) exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020. (Sgt. Jennessa Davey/Marine Corps)
6 of 10
Boatswain Mate 2nd Class Jorge Monarez Jr. speaks to a recruit division Jan. 7, 2020, during an applied training exercise inside the USS Marlinspike Seamanship Trainer at Recruit Training Command at Great Lakes, Ill. (Seaman Apprentice Michael Cintron/Navy)
7 of 10
Pvt. 1st Class Pablo Aguirre secures an M1101 trailer to the back of a high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle on Dec. 22, 2020, in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve. (Sgt. Dustin D. Biven/Army)
8 of 10
Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Shane Miller prepares COVID-19 vaccines at the Naval Base San Diego fitness center on Jan. 8, 2020, as part of Operation Warp Speed. (MC1 Julio Rivera/Navy)
9 of 10
An F-35B Lightning II lands on the flight deck o the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) on Jan. 9, 2020, in the Philippine Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile/Navy)
10 of 10
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 12, 2021. (MC3 Jason Waite/Navy)
Comments