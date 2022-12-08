Before each Army-Navy game, soldiers and sailors break out iPhones and deploy their amateur acting and directing chops to record spirit videos meant to spur their respective team to victory.

This year, one film rose above the rest. It has everything — romance, tragedy, and a penny whistle musical score that will yield nary a dry eye. Whether the tears are from sadness or laughter ... well, that’s in the eye of the beholder.

The Army’s 1st Special Forces Command made a spirit video of “Titanic” proportions — a truly unsinkable piece of art.

Our love for this spirit spot will, in the words of Celine Dion, “go on and on.”

