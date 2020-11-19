Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 42: Col. Rob Swanson, suicide survivor

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About this week’s guest

Colonel Robert “Rob” Swanson retired from active duty after serving nearly 35 years. Since retirement, he completed an Executive MBA from the Shidler School of Business and has been actively involved as keynote speaker, senior mentor and advisor for the award-winning Fight For Each Other suicide prevention program in Hawaii.

Prior to retirement, Colonel Swanson was Chief, Weather Strategic Plans and Interagency Integration Division, Directorate of Weather, Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Washington, D.C. The Division plans weather, climate and space environmental support for the Air Force Weather functional area and oversees integration of technology and weather into C4I and modeling systems.

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

USAF Article on Personal Resiliency

Article about Col. Swanson

Shauna's latest book: Warrior: How to Support Those Who Protect Us

Duane's latest book: Military in the Rear View Mirror: Mental Health and Wellness in Post-Military Life

