Lawmakers introduce resolutions to block Trump’s F-35 sale to UAE

WASHINGTON ― A bipartisan group of lawmakers have introduced new legislation Wednesday that would halt the Trump administration’s push to circumvent Congress and expedite a $23 billion sale of F-35 fighter jets, Reaper drones and munitions to the United Arab Emirates.

A series of resolutions were announced after lawmakers said they failed to get satisfactory answers from State Department officials over plans to sell the sophisticated weapons. Lawmakers say the administration’s rush to complete the sale is ignoring risks to sensitive military technology posed by UAE’s ties to Russia and China ― and to Israel’s military edge in the Middle East.

Proposed by Sens. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.; Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., four joint resolutions would reject the sale of 50 F-35s, 18 MQ–9B Reapers, as well as thousands of munitions and hundreds of missiles of various types. Altogether the sale, cleared by the State Department just over a week ago, would constitute the second-largest ever sale of U.S. drones to a single country.

“As I tried to warn the Trump administration, circumventing deliberative processes for considering a massive infusion of weapons to a country in a volatile region with multiple ongoing conflicts is downright irresponsible,” Menendez, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s top Democrat, said in a statement.

“There are a number of outstanding concerns as to how these sales would impact the national security interests of both the United States and of Israel. As a result, Congress is once again stepping in to serve as a check to avoid putting profit over U.S. national security and that of our allies, and to hopefully prevent a new arms race in the Middle East.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is set to introduce three resolutions this week to stop arms sales to the UAE, Politico reported Wednesday.

The news comes a day before representatives from the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs were scheduled hold a closed-door briefing the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill.

Amid Emirati F-35 talks, Trump administration still ‘committed’ to congressional arms sale reviews Amid reports the Trump administration is fast-tracking sales of the high-tech F-35 warplane to the United Arab Emirates, the State Department remains committed to consulting Congress on arms sales to foreign governments, a senior administration official says.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Army Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Army stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Army Times Daily News Roundup.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the package this month following the signing of peace agreements between Israel and the UAE and signaled the administration’s intent to complete the deal before Trump exits office. But lawmakers of both parties have introduced legislation aimed at requiring the State Department to first answer tough questions about the fast-moving sale and its ramifications on national security.

Pompeo, in his announcement of the F-35 deal, said it recognized UAE’s need to defend itself from Iran and that it was consistent with America’s commitment to ensuring Israel’s “qualitative military edge” ― a U.S. legal standard that Israel maintain a military technological advantage over its neighbors.

Advocates, and now lawmakers, have worried aloud that, in spite of the Trump administration’s assertions the deal will enable the UAE to address threats posed by Iran, the armed drones and precision-guided munitions included, could be used in Yemen or Libya.

Murphy said the UAE has violated past arms sales agreements, resulting in U.S. arms ending up with militia groups, and they have failed to comply with international law in Libya and Yemen.

“I support the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but nothing in that agreement requires us to flood the region with more weapons and facilitate a dangerous arms race,” Murphy said in a statement.

The 1976 Arms Export Control Act provides special procedures through which lawmakers can introduce a joint resolution of disapproval against a proposed arm sale. In the Senate, a resolution can be discharged from the Committee of jurisdiction, forcing a vote on the Senate floor.