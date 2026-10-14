Share:In Other NewsCentury-old houses getting new life at Fort Bragg230 homes built before 1940 are being renovated at Fort Bragg.Planned DEERS outage could affect Tricare beneficiaries, DOD saysDuring the outage, pharmacies and healthcare providers may not be able to check a patient’s Tricare eligibility, officials said.2 veterans battle in court and online over defamation, for-profit claims processingA local government official alleges a for-profit company attacked VSOs as having a "monopoly" on helping veterans with disability claims.Nearly 500,000 veterans to get 3-month break from paying life insurance premiumsJust in time for the holidays, veterans won't have to pay Veterans’ Group Life Insurance premiums for three months.AAFES boss leaves legacy of benefits for more veterans and stronger perks for all Tom Shull, who retired earlier this summer, was the longest-serving director in the military exchange service's 131-year history.Load More