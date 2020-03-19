Military Times launches Best for Vets Employer Survey for annual rankings of companies

The Military Times on Wednesday launched its annual Best for Vets: Employers survey, giving companies across the country an opportunity to be featured in this year’s rankings.

The Military Times Best For Vets: Employers project is the most comprehensive annual ranking of the country’s best employers and organizations with military-connected employment programs, benefits and support efforts.

This year, the survey will be done in partnership with ScoutComms, a leading communications and marketing firm dedicated to providing services and research that support veterans and military families. ScoutComms will provide the research and survey analysis behind the annual surveys in a multi-year effort.

With help from ScoutComms, the survey has been streamlined and updated this year, making it easier for employers to complete and ensuring the data compiled is most relevant to the current employment environment.

“Our goal is to apply a rigorous research discipline to the notable ‘Best for Vets’ surveys so that companies, organizations and schools who contribute will be used as a point of reference for expectations within the military and veteran community,” said Kiersten Downs, the research director for ScoutInsight, the market research division of ScoutComms.

The survey, which will be open for the next six weeks, will be used to compile our annual rankings, which are the most reliable, trusted, data-driven rankings available to military veterans, spouses and caregivers.

The rankings are a vital tool for veterans transitioning into the civilian job market and seeking to evaluate the veterans-related policies of large and small companies as well as not-for-profit groups and government agencies.

The survey includes nearly 100 questions that assess individual companies’ veterans hiring and employment practices based on the best practices from across the public and private sector. This includes veterans outreach efforts, support programs, flexibility for guard and reserve duty as well as support for military spouse employment and veteran caregivers.

Companies interested in participating in this year’s survey and rankings can request a link to the survey here.

For information about what kind of information company representatives will need to complete the survey, here’s a rundown of how to prepare.

Company representatives who are filling out the survey can find support information here on the Best for Vets Frequently Asked Questions page.