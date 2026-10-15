Nearly 250 years after 30-year-old Tadeusz Kościuszko established himself as one of the Continental Army’s most brilliant — and much-needed — combat engineers, West Point and three members of Poland’s Foundation for the Virtualization of National Cultural Heritage teamed up to ensure Kościuszko’s legacy endures.

The three-man team traveled from Kościuszko’s native Poland to use 3D scanning, aerial photography and other digital technology to digitally document Revolutionary War-era sites and artifacts associated with the Polish-American hero, according to West Point.

As West Point’s earthwork fortifications and landscapes face continual erosion, the project, titled “Tadeusz Kościuszko at West Point: The Digital Heritage of the Polish-American Hero of Freedom,” seeks to preserve the physical traces of the Polish Revolutionary War hero’s contribution to buttressing West Point from the invading British forces.

From Sept. 14 to 29, the Polish team comprising Piotr Bialobrzycki, Damian Kuc and Jerzy Pajo worked to create “3D digital records of the sites as they exist today,” with the project providing “a benchmark for future conservation while eventually allowing people around the world to virtually explore historic resources at West Point… [and] create a precise and lasting digital record of Kościuszko’s material heritage at West Point,” a news release reads.

Project director Bialobrzycki led the terrestrial laser scanning of eight heritage sites at West Point, while Kuc, “the project’s lead specialist in 3D scanning and modeling, used structured-light scanning to document cannons, commemorative plaques, elements of the Kościuszko Monument, the Great Chain and selected artifacts, including Kościuszko’s sword at the West Point Museum,” according to West Point.

The team received authorization to conduct drone flights in designated areas of West Point, allowing them to capture aerial views of historic sites, such as Fort Putnam. (West Point)

For his part, Pajor used his background in professional photography to document the sites with multimedia and gigapixel imagery, which will eventually support virtual walkthroughs of the historic site.

“We wanted to use this moment to demonstrate that the Polish contribution to the American Revolution was concrete and consequential,” Bialobrzycki said. “Its traces can still be read in the terrain, fortifications, monuments, documents and historical objects at West Point.”

Kościuszko’s journey from Polish tutor to war hero was non sequitur — all thanks to an unsuccessful attempt to elope with a lord’s daughter back in Poland.

After discovering his brother had spent all the family’s inheritance, Kościuszko was hired to tutor Louise Sosnowska, a wealthy lord’s daughter. The pair fell in love and attempted to elope in the fall of 1775 after Lord Sosnowski refused Kosciuszko’s request.

According to the Smithsonian, “Kosciuszko told various friends, Sosnowski’s guards overtook their carriage on horseback, dragged it to a stop, knocked Kosciuszko unconscious, and took Louise home by force.”

(West Point)

Broke, heartbroken and perhaps fearing repercussions for his actions, Kościuszko set sail across the Atlantic in June 1776. Upon arriving in Philadelphia, John Hancock appointed him a colonel in the Continental Army that October, and Benjamin Franklin hired him to design and build forts on the Delaware River to help defend Philadelphia from the British navy, according to the Smithsonian.

The Pole oversaw the damming of rivers and flooded fields to stem a British pursuit following their victory at Fort Ticonderoga in 1777. This action bought time for the patriots to regroup and prepare for their first major victory of the war — Saratoga.

Fortifying Bemis Heights overlooking the Hudson, Kościuszko’s design contributed to the surrender of Gen. John Burgoyne and precipitated the French’s entry into the war.

From there, Kościuszko oversaw the defense of West Point, with his fortifications so thorough that the British never deigned to attempt an assault.

At war’s end, he was promoted to brigadier general, with Thomas Jefferson praising the Pole: “As pure a son of liberty as I have ever known.”

Claire Barrett is an editor and military history correspondent for Military Times. She holds a master's degree in military history from King's College, London, and is also a World War II researcher with an unparalleled affinity for Sir Winston Churchill and Michigan football.