IHG® Army Hotels’ Approach to Sustainability

In February 2021, IHG® Hotels & Resorts launched Journey to Tomorrow, a series of ambitious new commitments to make a positive difference for people, communities, and planet over the next decade. The company has committed to reduce energy use and carbon emissions, pioneer the transformation to a minimal waste hospitality industry, conserve water, and help secure water access in those areas at greatest risk. As a part of the IHG family, IHG® Army Hotels has also committed to work toward the future of sustainable travel.

$1.87 million in savings to date

The IHG® Army Hotels portfolio integrates sustainability and conservation throughout hotel design, construction and operations. IHG selects materials by factoring in embodied energy – the energy needed to harvest, extract, process, manufacture, transport, construct, and maintain a material or product – then specifies materials that will last the duration of the product cycle, offering more opportunities for enhancing efficiencies.

Over the past three years, conservation and sustainability efforts have resulted in savings of $1.87 million in electricity, gas, and water expenses. These cost savings are reinvested back into the program for new hotel development and future renovations across the IHG Army Hotels lodging portfolio.

Sustainability is woven into every aspect of the IHG® Army Hotels portfolio, with efficient materials, systems and design for maximum impact.

Important Upgrades

Newly-constructed hotels as well as renovated ones are designed with sustainability in mind, even inside our guestrooms, with features such as low-flow showerheads, high-efficiency lighting and shut-off sensors to save electricity.

By replacing old equipment with new energy-efficient systems such as HVAC and water heaters/boilers, IHG® Army Hotels has helped reduce our carbon footprint.

We are also retrofitting our Historia Collection™ hotels with upgraded systems designed for efficiency. These buildings, with an average of 114 years old, are of great historic significance to the military and the nation.

Historia Collection Hotels: IHG Army Hotels Bronson Hall on Joint Base Lewis McChord

Historia Collection Hotels: IHG Army Hotels - Wainright Hall on Ft. Myer

New tips released in April 2021 by IHG® Army Hotels include simple steps military travelers can take to help reduce waste and conserve natural resources:

Don’t Waste Water – Take shorter showers and turn the faucet off at the sink while you shave or brush your teeth.

– Take shorter showers and turn the faucet off at the sink while you shave or brush your teeth. Use Energy as You Would at Home – When not in your room, turn off the lights and TV, and raise or lower the thermostat to conserve energy. Unplug phone and computer chargers that are not in use.

– When not in your room, turn off the lights and TV, and raise or lower the thermostat to conserve energy. Unplug phone and computer chargers that are not in use. Skip Single Use – Avoid single-use plastics when on the road. Carry a water bottle with you while traveling and refill it at airport water fountains, and pack snacks in paper or a reusable container.

– Avoid single-use plastics when on the road. Carry a water bottle with you while traveling and refill it at airport water fountains, and pack snacks in paper or a reusable container. Help Out Housekeeping - Many hotels, including IHG® Army Hotels, give guests the option of reusing their towels and sheets rather than having them changed daily, reducing laundry and saving energy and water.

Many hotels, including IHG® Army Hotels, give guests the option of reusing their towels and sheets rather than having them changed daily, reducing laundry and saving energy and water. Keep Toiletries Out of the Trash – IHG® Army Hotels offers bulk amenities for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash in all hotels, eliminating the need for single-use packaging for toiletries. If you choose to bring your own, be sure to pack them in reusable bottles instead of purchasing “travel size.”

At IHG® Army Hotels, our commitment to providing a higher rank of hospitality not only means exceptional service for our military guests and families, but also taking care of the environment we all share, and we guarantee you will see both on your next visit.