This week in Congress: Overseas threats get a closer look

Lawmakers will hear from experts on a host of overseas security challenges this week, as Congress temporarily shifts its attention from the pandemic at home to new threats abroad.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Adm. Philip Davidson, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, will testify before the congressional armed services committees on threats and challenges in his command’s region of responsibility.

U.S. response to China has been a major point of concern early in the new administration, with several Republicans accusing President Joe Biden of not fully addressing the threat that country presents.

Also on Wednesday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will testify on the Biden administration’s foreign policy priorities, a conversation that is likely to overlap with a host of military priorities and plans. Biden has repeatedly promised to better use diplomatic tools to handle overseas challenges, but also vowed to fully fund and support the military.

Tuesday, March 9



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Indo-Pacific challenges

Adm. Philip Davidson, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, will testify before the committee on security challenges in that region.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — online hearing

VA fertility services

Outside experts will testify on challenges to veterans seeking fertility assistance from VA.



Wednesday, March 10



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

International development

Federal officials will testify on the impact of the global pandemic on international development efforts.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m.-- 106 Dirksen

Global democracy issues

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and other outside experts will testify on challenges to democracy around the world.



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Indo-Pacific challenges

Adm. Philip Davidson, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Gen. Robert Abrams, head of U.S. Forces Korea, will testify before the committee on security challenges in that region.



House Foreign Affairs — 1:30 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

U.S. foreign policy priorities

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will testify on the administration’s foriegn policy priorities.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Military toxic exposures

VA and outside experts will testify on toxic exposure issues in the military and benefits owed for those injuries.



House Armed Services — 4:45 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Military housing

Outside contractors will testify on issues with housing upkeep and tenants rights on military installations.



Thursday, March 11



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Military service

Members of the National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service will offer their final report to the committee.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — online hearing

Yemen

Outside experts will testify on the security and humanitarian situation in Yemen.



House Armed Services — 4 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Fort Hood

Members of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee will offer their recommendations for reform within the military criminal investigation system.



Friday, March 12



House Appropriations — 11:30 a.m. — Capitol H-143

VA women’s healthcare

VA officials will testify on medical care programs aimed at women and the specific health challenges they face.

