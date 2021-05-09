This week in Congress: Lawmakers eye mid-summer for big budget decisions

House appropriators are planning to mark-up their federal budget bills for fiscal 2022 in June, giving lawmakers a few weeks to review their plans and hopes for Defense Department and Veterans Affairs spending next year.

On Thursday, during an online event sponsored by the Brookings Institution, House Appropriations Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said she expects her panel to mark up all of the spending bills next month, with the goal of floor passage in July. Senate lawmakers haven’t released a timeline for their budget work yet.

Biden budget delay blows up Hill defense schedule Senate work on the annual defense authorization bill will be delayed until midsummer because of the ongoing wait for President Joe Biden’s federal budget outline, a delay that could complicate a host of military personnel policy and procurement plans.

That news, combined with recent comments from Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., that his panel will mark up the annual defense authorization bill in July, sets up a hectic two months ahead for defense budget debate on Capitol Hill.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the military service chiefs are all expected to testify before multiple congressional panels before the end of June.

White House officials in April unveiled plans for $715 billion in defense spending next fiscal year as part of a larger $1.5 trillion federal budget. Further details on that proposal are expected to be released later this month.

Monday, May 10



House Administration — 3 p.m. — online hearing

Capitol security

Security officials will testify on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building and the ongoing security efforts there.



Tuesday, May 11



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nominations of Ronald Moultrie to serve as Defense Undersecretary for Intelligence and Security and Mike McCord to serve as Department of Defense comptroller.



Wednesday, May 12



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 216 Hart

Domestic violent extremism

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will testify on the threat of extremism in America.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — online hearing

Transition during the pandemic

VA officials will testify on transition challenges for separating troops during the coronavirus pandemic.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Global climate change

John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate, will testify on the administration’s plans to address global climate change.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. —- online hearing

Pandemic international response

State Department officials will testify on the international community’s response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Afghanistan

Defense Department officials will testify on U.S. operations in Afghanistan.



Senate Budget — 11 a.m. — 608 Dirksen

Pentagon audits

Defense officials will testify on concerns of waste and inefficiency in Pentagon spending.



House Administration — 12 p.m. — online hearing

Capitol security

Security officials will testify on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building and emergency response efforts.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 106 Dirksen

DOD personnel programs

Defense personnel and health officials will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 301 Russell

Claims processing

VA officials will testify on the impact of the ongoing pandemic on disability claims processing.



Senate Armed Services — 4:30 p.m. — 232-A Russell

Nuclear forces

Gen. Timothy Ray, head of Air Force Global Strike Command, will testify before the committee on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Thursday, May 13



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a,m, — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nomination of Christine Wormuth to be Secretary of the Army.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — online hearing

Navy/Marine Corps quality of life issues

Navy and Marine Corps officials will testify on housing and other quality of life issues in regards to the fiscal 2022 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — online hearing

Latin America pandemic impact

Outside experts will testify on the impact of the ongoing pandemic on Latin American and Carribean countries.



Friday, May 14



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

DOD cyber operations

Gen. Paul Nakasone, head of U.S. Cyber Command, will testify on Defense Department operations and priorities in cyberspace.



