Editor’s Note: If you or a loved one is experiencing thoughts of self-harm or suicide, you can confidentially seek assistance via the Military/Veterans Crisis Line by calling 988 and dialing 1, via text at 838255 or chat at http://VeteransCrisisLine.net. You don’t need to be a VA beneficiary to use the service.

A bipartisan group of senators is demanding a “complete, thorough and impartial investigation” into the death of a young female soldier at Fort Hood last month, expressing concerns about ongoing harassment problems at the Army post.

Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz, 20, was found dead at the Texas installation on March 13. Army officials have said that no foul play was evident when her body was found, but they have publicly acknowledged that Ruiz had complained about sexual harassment by peers and a superior officer before her death.

Fort Hood officials said they are conducting a full investigation into the incident.

In a letter to the post commander Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, the group of lawmakers decried the “permissive environment” regarding sexual harassment at the base and demanded that investigators look into not only Ruiz’ death but the ongoing problems among soldiers stationed there.

“We expect Fort Hood to take this case very seriously,” senators wrote. “We expect you to provide all necessary resources to secure justice for Ana and to ensure that her death is the last of its kind.”

Fort Hood leadership has come under national scrutiny since the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillén at the Army site in April 2020. A fellow soldier murdered Guillén and later hid her remains with the help of his girlfriend.

Guillén similarly had complained of sexual harassment and abuse at the base. An independent committee released a report in November 2020 criticizing sexual harassment prevention and response programs there as “ineffective.”

In light of the recent case, senators wrote, Fort Hood officials have again “failed the young women who stand up to serve our country and entrust themselves to the Army’s care”.

The group of lawmakers includes Senate Armed Services Committee members Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, also joined in the letter.

Fort Hood officials have not announced an expected completion date for their investigation.

