Congress will head into its Memorial Day recess at the end of this week with a host of unanswered questions about the annual budget process, including a detailed plan of what the White House hopes to fund — and cut — in fiscal 2026.

Last week, both Republicans and Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee expressed frustration that the administration still has not released in-depth budget plans for federal departments and agencies, despite the current fiscal year being halfway complete.

White House officials on May 2 released a “skinny” budget plan with broad funding goals for the year, but said a detailed plan will come later this summer. Appropriators said that limits much of their work, which typically takes six to nine months after the president’s budget outline.

The delays — coupled with ongoing congressional fights over the reconciliation budget bill — raise concerns about another possible partial government shutdown at the end of this fiscal year, Sept. 30. Lawmakers have only 10 weeks of legislative work scheduled between now and that deadline.

Monday, May 19 House Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Software Licensing Management

Department officials will testify on software contracts and the fiscal 2026 budget.



Tuesday, May 20 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Air Force/Space Force Budget

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin Jr. and Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

State Department Budget

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2358-C Rayburn

Member Day

Lawmakers will provide their priorities for the Veterans Affairs and military construction budget request for fiscal 2026.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn

Guard/Reserves Forces

National Guard and Reserve leaders will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 10:30 a.m. — 222 Russell

Atomic Energy Activities

Department officials will testify on Department of Defense nuclear weapons programs and the fiscal 2026 budget request.



Senate Appropriations — 2 p.m. — 138 Dirksen

State Department Budget

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



Wednesday, May 21 House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

State Department Budget

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10:30 a.m. — 360 Cannon

Adaptative Programs

Department officials will testify on available adaptative programs for disabled veterans.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell

Information Networks

Lt. Gen. Paul Stanton, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency, will testify on department information networks and areas of improvement.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 4 p.m. — 418 Russell

Pending Legislation

Members will consider several pending bills, including the Guard and Reserve GI Bill Parity Act.



Thursday, May 22 House Foreign Affairs — 9 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Sudan

Outside experts will testify on humanitarian challenges in Sudan.



House Foreign Affairs — 9 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

South/Central Asia

Outside experts will testify on security challenges in South and Central Asia.



Senate Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 192 Dirksen

Guard/Reserves Forces

National Guard and Reserve leaders will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.





Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.