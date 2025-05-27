Defense Department officials on Tuesday announced plans to replace the military’s top senior enlisted adviser, marking the latest leadership shake-up at the Pentagon.

Navy Master Chief David Isom, who currently serves as command senior enlisted leader for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, will replace Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy Black as the senior enlisted adviser to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, department leaders said.

The senior enlisted adviser role is designed to advocate for enlisted personnel in command discussions among senior Pentagon leaders. The role also requires a significant amount of travel and public forums with military families, making it one of the more visible leadership posts in the armed forces.

Black’s departure comes amid a significant shake-up of leadership posts within the military since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, including the dismissals of Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Air Force Vice Chief Gen. James Slife.

Black has served in the post since November 2023. Last month, senior defense leaders said that new Joint Chiefs Chairman Air Force Gen. Dan Caine would not renew Black’s assignment for a second two-year term, and that his replacement would take over sometime this summer.

Isom previously served in several special forces roles, including command senior enlisted leader of Special Operations Command Pacific and command senior enlisted leader of Special Operations Command North.

During his time with the Navy SEALs, he deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and the Horn of Africa.

Isom will be the sixth person and the first sailor to serve in the senior enlisted adviser role. The position could play an outsized role in Pentagon policy moves, given Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s past emphasis on issues affecting rank-and-file troops.

Defense News reporter Noah Robertson contributed to this story.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.