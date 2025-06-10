President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced plans to revert the designations of seven Army installations previously named for Confederate fighters, but service officials emphasized the namesakes will now honor different military individuals.

The move erases moves by President Joe Biden’s administration to remove any connection to the Confederacy from current military bases. In a speech at Fort Bragg in North Carolina — another base whose name was changed by Biden, then changed back by Trump — the current commander-in-chief said the changes were needed because “we won a lot of battles out of those forts” and “it’s no time to change.”

Service officials did not say how much the changes will cost or when the official designations will be updated. The base renaming process began in 2021 and was finalized in 2023, at a cost of nearly $40 million.

Fort Bragg was originally named for Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg and rechristened as Fort Liberty before Trump changed the name in March. The base now honors Army Pfc. Ronald L. Bragg, who was awarded a Silver Star for his actions during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.

Army officials late Tuesday confirmed the other bases to have their names changed and their new honorees:

Fort Pickett in Virginia, briefly renamed Fort Barfoot, will now honor Distinguished Service Cross recipient 1st Lt. Vernon W. Pickett, who served during World War II.

Fort Hood in Texas, briefly renamed Fort Cavazos, will now honor Distinguished Service Cross recipient Col. Robert B. Hood, who served during World War I.

Fort Gordon in Georgia, briefly renamed Fort Eisenhower, will now commemorate Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Gary I. Gordon, recognized for valor during the Battle of Mogadishu.

Fort Lee in Virginia, briefly renamed Fort Gregg-Adams, will now commemorate Medal of Honor recipient Pvt. Fitz Lee, who served during the Spanish-American War.

Fort Polk in Louisiana, briefly renamed Fort Johnson, will now honor Silver Star recipient Gen. James H. Polk, who served in World War II.

Fort Rucker in Alabama, briefly renamed Fort Novosel, will now honor Distinguished Service Cross recipient Capt. Edward W. Rucker, who served during World War I.

Fort Anderson-Pinn-Hill in Virginia, formerly known as Fort A.P. Hill and Fort Walker, will now commemorate Medal of Honor recipients Lt. Col. Edward Hill, 1st Sgt. Robert A. Pinn and Pvt. Bruce Anderson, all of whom served in the Civil War.

Trump resisted calls to change the base names away from the Confederate fighters during his first term in office, arguing that the emotional and community links to the names made them sacred in the eyes of service members.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.