Fort Bliss soldier shot after allegedly pointing gun at military police

A soldier was shot shortly after midnight Tuesday when he pointed a handgun at military police on Fort Bliss, Texas, Army officials said Tuesday afternoon. The soldier is being treated at a local hospital,

The MPs responded to reports of a disturbance on post from a bystander when an unnamed soldier directly threatened them with the handgun, according to a Fort Bliss statement. No other people were injured during the shooting.

The soldier is assigned to the 1st Armored Division and is currently being treated at an El Paso hospital. The division has also been in contact with the soldier’s family, the statement said.

The soldier’s personal information and current status at the hospital were not immediately available. Officials said they will provide more details during a press call Tuesday evening.

Army Criminal Investigation Division special agents are investigating the shooting and processing the scene. They have already recovered the soldier’s handgun, the statement added.

“We regret to report the tragic event that occurred on Fort Bliss, Texas today,” the statement reads. “While we may not understand yet why the event occurred, we have confidence in our law enforcement to determine the facts of how this morning’s event unfolded. The safety of our Fort Bliss community remains our top priority.”

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Army Times will update this article as more information becomes available.