Soldier killed in WWII buried 75 years later in Tennessee hometown

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee soldier killed during World War II is being buried in his hometown.

Burial for Army Pfc. Oliver Jeffers was planned for Wednesday in Huntsville.

He was assigned to Company L, 3rd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. The military says Jeffers' unit was fighting in Germany when he was killed in action on Nov. 10, 1944. The body could not be recovered at the time because of ongoing fighting.

His remains were identified using circumstantial and material evidence and DNA analysis. The remains had been recovered in 1946, and a historian with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency determined in 2018 they could possibly belong to Jeffers.