A 26-year-old Army private died from an undetermined medical emergency that arose while on a flight to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California on Tuesday.

Pfc. Kaleb H. Franklin, with the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia had served nearly three years on active duty prior to his death, according to an Army statement.

“On Tuesday afternoon, while enroute to participate in a combat training rotation in California, the Spartan Family suddenly lost Pfc. Kaleb Franklin,” said Col. Ethan J. Diven, commander of the “Spartan Brigade,” 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID.

Franklin and fellow soldiers were on their way to the center for a training exercise when his medical emergency began, according to the release. The flight made an emergency diversion, landing in Amarillo, Texas.

Pfc. Kaleb H. Franklin, 26, died from an undetermined medical condition that arose while onboard a flight to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. (Army)

The information technology specialist had previously received the National Defense Service Medal.

“Our hearts mourn his unexpected passing, a fellow Spartan with so much potential. We offer our deepest condolences to the Family,” Diven said in the release. “Our first priority is supporting them as well as the Soldiers in his unit and honoring his legacy in our brigade.”

The cause of death has not yet been determined, according to the release.