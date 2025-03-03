A U.S. Military Academy at West Point colonel will be arraigned again for misconduct charges similar to ones that were dropped twice before, according to West Point.

Col. William Wright previously faced charges in 2024 over allegations that he drank with a cadet, tampered with witnesses and falsified information, according to court documents.

Now, Wright is charged with violating the Army’s trainer-trainee policy, interfering with an adverse administrative proceeding and making a false official statement, according to a statement from the West Point Directorate of Communications.

Wright — who served as director of the academy’s geospatial information science program — was arraigned previously on Dec. 2, 2024, for three counts of failure to obey order or regulation, two counts of making false official statements and three counts of wrongful interference with an adverse administrative proceeding, according to an Army court docket.

He pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial that was set to begin Jan. 6, 2025. But the charges were dropped on Jan. 2, according to Stars & Stripes, which was the first to report the third round of charges.

West Point did not provide an arraignment date for the new round of charges.

RELATED

Wright was first arraigned in June 2024 on charges that included nine allegations of making inappropriate sexual remarks, providing and drinking alcohol with a cadet, endeavoring to influence testimonies and wrongfully contacting a cadet on the academy’s women’s tennis team, Military Times previously reported.

Those charges were dropped in October.

Wright allegedly communicated with a cadet he was specifically told not to, and as a result of his alleged disobedience, he was reassigned to a role in the academy where his contact with cadets was cut off, according to Military.com.

Court documents also show that a year before that, Wright allegedly provided alcohol to a cadet and drank with them in Hawaii, then allegedly did it again several days later in Alaska.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.