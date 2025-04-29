A trainee at Army Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, died last week, the Army announced Sunday.

A soldier from Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, was “found deceased during training” on Thursday, the Army said in a brief release.

“Losing a teammate affects us all,” Fort Jackson Commander Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood said in a statement posted to the base’s Facebook page. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their family as well as the cadre and fellow trainees.”

The Army release did not include the soldier’s identity, citing the Army’s ongoing next-of-kin notification process.

Additional details about the soldier’s death were not provided.

The unit is conducting a 48-hour training stand down, according to the release.

