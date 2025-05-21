The Army is suspending most retention extensions and reinstating the 90-day reenlistment window.

The service cited its retention success in recent years as part of the change for soldiers with a discharge date before the end of fiscal year 2026, according to a release.

In April the Army exceeded its 2025 reenlistment goal by reenlisting 15,600 soldiers, 800 more than the original goal.

“With reenlistment and recruiting exceeding expectations, the Army is in a good position to maintain its end strength and force requirements for the foreseeable future,” said Master Sgt. Kindra Ford, the senior Army Retention Operations NCO.

RELATED

The service also surpassed 90% of its recruiting goals in May, according to the release.

“As the Army adapts to evolving needs and conditions, we have to make sure our retention policies keep pace,” Ford said. “We’re working hard to keep career counselors, soldiers and leaders up to date to help them make informed decisions about their careers.”

The full reenlistment update is as follows:

Retention extensions. Soldiers who are not deployed or deploying with an ETS date before Oct. 1, 2025 have until May 31, 2025 to obtain retention extensions (under general circumstances), which allow troops to extend service without officially reenlisting. Soldiers who ETS after Oct. 1, 2025, can extend under specific conditions outlined in Army regulation 601-280.

Soldiers who are not deployed or deploying with an ETS date before Oct. 1, 2025 have until May 31, 2025 to obtain retention extensions (under general circumstances), which allow troops to extend service without officially reenlisting. Soldiers who ETS after Oct. 1, 2025, can extend under specific conditions outlined in Army regulation 601-280. Reenlistment windows. Beginning July 1, 2025, soldiers will be allowed to reenlist from the time their reenlistment window opens until 90 days from their ETS date. Soldiers fewer than 90 days from their ETS dates will be unable to reenlist.

The changes begin on June 1, the service announced, and include suspending most retention extensions and reinstating the 90-day enlistment window.

“Special circumstances will be handled on a case-by-case basis,” according to the release.

Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War.