The Army has released a primer for leaders to better understand the Army, how it’s organized and their purpose within the ranks.

Field Manual 1, “The Army: A Primer to Our Profession of Arms,” was released in mid-May and is available for download from the Army’s website.

The slim volume — 10 chapters in 74 pages — was written in plain language and avoids jargon to better communicate the Army’s message.

“Focus is on junior leaders — lieutenants and sergeants — with the intent of explaining in clear language what the Army expects of them and what they can expect of the Army,” Rich Creed Jr., director of the Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate, recently told Army Times. “It does so with historical vignettes pertaining to leadership during the types of operations junior leaders should be prepared to experience, and an uncomplicated explanation of what makes up the Army and how it is organized.”

Beyond those ranks, the book is expected to be a touchstone for leaders as they progress through the ranks. As individuals rise into leadership positions, they can refer to the book to see how it reflects their responsibilities at every level.

“At higher levels of professional military education, you may have a block of time to discuss the material from different perspectives. Rather than learning the material in the book, you might think through, ‘How am I taking the material in FM 1 and making it real in my unit?’ Or ‘How is FM 1 serving as the foundation for how I coach, counsel and mentor?’” Creed said.

The primer is a companion piece to Army Doctrine Publication 1, “The Army,” a denser description of the service written for more experienced individuals.

The directorate is shipping print copies of the primer to Cadet Command, Basic Officer Leader Courses and Officer Candidate Schools for the graduating classes of 2025 and 2026, Creed said.

But anyone can download an electronic copy from the Army Publication Directorate website.

The 10 chapters are divided into three main sections. The first section discusses the importance of a warrior mindset and preparing all soldiers for battle.

“We are all part of a team and need to have certain basic skills and attitudes, regardless of where we happen to serve,” Creed said. “We do so as a member of the profession of arms, which is different than the ancient idea of warriors fighting as individuals for themselves and personal glory.”

The section ends with a discussion on leadership and understanding the responsibilities of being a leader and a good follower.

The second section lays out what the Army is for, what the Army does and what it’s composed of in terms of organizations and people.

The final section discusses soldiers’ obligations as members of the joint force and when they operate with allies and partners. It ends with what the Army owes its civilian leadership and fellow American citizens, Creed said.

Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War.