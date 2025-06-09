A 24-year-old Army sergeant died as a result of a training accident near Camp Croft, Hungary, on June 5.

Sgt. Aaron Cox, of Mabank, Texas, was an infantryman with the “Strike” 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

The sergeant died from wounds sustained during a vehicle accident during preparations for the upcoming Exercise Saber Guardian 25.

The accident is under investigation.

“The loss of Sgt. Cox is a tragedy for all of us on the Strike team,” said, Col. Duke Reim, commander, 2MBCT, 101st Airborne Division. “He was a strong soldier and leader, who quickly rose through the ranks while serving. We are in direct contact with his family, for care and support that they need during this difficult time. We would like to thank our Hungarian Allies for their prompt response and support to our soldiers.”

Pvt. Aaron Cox. (Army)

Cox enlisted in 2021 and graduated basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia, before being assigned to the 101st at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, in 2022. The sergeant was a graduate of the Army Basic Leader Course and Combat Lifesaver Course.

He previously deployed to Poland. The Hungary deployment was his second deployment.

His awards include the Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Expert Infantryman Badge and Air Assault Badge.

