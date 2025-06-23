A former Army sergeant faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that he attempted to share military secrets with the Chinese government.

Joseph Daniel Schmidt, 31, pleaded guilty June 18 in federal court to two felony counts of attempting to deliver national defense information and retention of national defense information.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9.

Schmidt served on active duty from 2015 to 2020. His primary assignment was at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, where he served in the 109th Military Intelligence Battalion and had access to secret and top secret information, according to an Army release.

After separating from the Army, Schmidt reached out to the Chinese consulate in Turkey and later the Chinese security services via email offering the information.

In March 2020, he traveled to Hong Kong to continue to provide Chinese intelligence officials with classified information he had obtained while in the military.

Schmidt created multiple documents describing various “high level secrets” he was offering the Chinese government. He had kept a device that allows for access to secure military computer networks and offered the device to Chinese authorities to gain access to those networks.

Schmidt remained in China until October 2023, when he flew to San Francisco. He was arrested when he arrived at the airport.

“This was not a lapse in judgment—this individual failed to uphold his oath to defend our Nation and to protect the lives of those he served beside,” said Brig. Gen. Rhett R. Cox, Commanding General of U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command.

“By attempting to provide classified information to China, he put our mission at risk and abandoned his fellow Soldiers for personal gain. These actions threaten our national security.”

