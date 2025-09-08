The U.S. Army has identified the 18-year-old soldier who died Friday after an incident on a rifle range at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, as Pvt. Andrey Okunev.

Okunev, a National Guard soldier from California, was assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 48th Infantry Regiment at the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence at Fort Leonard Wood, according to a Monday release.

He was pronounced deceased on site at 10:33 a.m. No other soldiers or training staff were injured.

Fort Leonard Wood law enforcement and the Army Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the incident.

“We are deeply saddened and truly heartbroken by the loss of Pvt. Okunev, and our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathies are with his family, friends and unit,” said Maj. Gen. Chris Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general. “During this difficult time, our chaplains, grief counselors and other medical professionals are providing comfort, care and support to those affected by this tragedy.”

