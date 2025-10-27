Female drill sergeants will soon trade their upturned brims for the iconic, olive campaign hat long worn by their male counterparts, an Army spokesman confirmed Monday.

Beginning in early January next year, all drill sergeants from both the active duty and Reserve component will begin donning the wide-rimmed caps, said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly due to the federal government shutdown.

The change was driven mainly by issues with vendors meeting quality standards, according to the official, who added that previous Army surveys of female drill sergeants had also shown broad support of the policy.

Though Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has mandated the Army’s implementation of uniform physical standards, the official said this change was not related to the combat arms review.

The first female drill sergeants — six noncommissioned officers from the Women’s Army Corps — were trained at Fort McClellan, Alabama, in 1972 after the chief of staff of the Army authorized women’s inclusion the year prior. The first female drill sergeants entered the force wearing the female drill sergeant hat, designed by Brig. Gen. Mildred C. Bailey, with features inspired by “the Australian bush hat,” according to the Army’s history. In 1983, the color was changed from the original beige to dark green.

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.